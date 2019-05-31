SILVER SPRING, Md. — CBD products are widely available despite confusion around their legal status. Now U.S. regulators are exploring ways to officially allow the hemp ingredient in food, drinks and dietary supplements.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration held a hearing Friday to collect information about cannabis compounds such as CBD, which can be found in candy, syrups, oils, drinks, skin patches and dog food.
For now, the FDA has said CBD is not allowed in food, drinks and supplements. But it is exploring ways that might allow its use.
No decisions are expected immediately, but the hearing is seen as an important step toward clarifying regulations around the hemp ingredient.
