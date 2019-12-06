More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Trump says EPA might relax standard for low-flush toilets
President Donald Trump said Friday that his administration is looking into relaxing water-saving regulations for toilets, sinks and showers, saying consumers end up using even more water by flushing multiple times and trying to get clean with low water streams.
National
Virginia lieutenant governor seeks vindication in court
Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax says he's done everything he can to clear his name after two women accused him of sexual assault: he's requested police investigations, taken a lie-detector test and begged the media to report on evidence he says exonerates him.
National
US digs into Saudi shooting suspect motive in Navy shooting
U.S. law enforcement officials were digging into the background of the suspected Florida Naval station shooter Friday, to determine the Saudi Air Force officer's motive and whether it was connected to terrorism.
National
S. Carolina civil right lawyer, 1st Amendment champion dies
A South Carolina civil rights lawyer who helped redefine free speech rights for attorneys has died.
National
Pearl Harbor shooting unfolded in 23 seconds in packed area
The U.S. Navy sailor who fatally shot two people at Pearl Harbor before killing himself was unhappy with his commanders and had been undergoing counseling, a military official said Friday.