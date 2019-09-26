NEW YORK — The Trump administration is imposing a travel ban on former Cuban President Raul Castro and his immediate family for human rights abuses.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says in a statement released Thursday that Castro and his four children will be hit with the ban. He says it is in response to "gross human rights abuses" in Cuba and supporting Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro in his crackdown on the opposition.
Castro is no longer president of Cuba but remains at the top of the Cuban Communist Party, which Pompeo says is guilty of arbitrarily detaining thousands of people, including more than 100 political prisoners
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
EPA: California homelessness causing poor water quality
California is failing to protect its waters from pollution, partly because of a worsening problem with homelessness in large cities such as Los Angeles and…
National
Senate sends Trump stopgap spending bill, averting shutdown
The Senate passed a temporary government-wide funding bill on Thursday that staves off the risk of a government shutdown through Nov. 21.
National
Rouhani: US should end its policy of 'maximum pressure'
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani urged the United States on Thursday to "cease this policy of maximum pressure" in favor of "dialogue, and logic and reason."
National
The Latest: Pompeo defends State's work in Ukraine
The Latest on testimony by the acting director of national intelligence and a whistleblower complaint (all times local):
National
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, wife expect third child
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis say he and his wife Casey DeSantis are expecting their third child.