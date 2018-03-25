CAMARILLO, Calif. — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline shot up 7 cents a gallon over the past two weeks to $2.66.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg said Sunday the increase was driven primarily by rising crude oil prices.
Lundberg says she expects prices to continue to rise over the next few weeks.
The increase brings the price of gas to 32 cents a gallon higher than it was at this time last year.
The highest average price in the contiguous 48 states was $3.54 in the San Francisco Bay area. The lowest was $2.22 in St. Louis.
The average price for diesel fuel rose a penny, to $3.01.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Business
National
2 lawyers not joining Trump legal team after all
President Donald Trump will not be adding two new lawyers to the legal team defending him in the special counsel's Russia investigation after all, one of the president's attorneys said Sunday.
Business
Sale of snack company Snyder's-Lance could close soon
The maker of Lance peanut butter sandwich crackers and Snyder's of Hanover pretzels is set to be taken over by one of the largest U.S. packaged food companies.
TV & Media
Facebook ads apologize for Cambridge Analytica scandal
Facebook's CEO apologized for the Cambridge Analytica scandal with ads in multiple U.S. and British newspapers Sunday, saying the social media platform doesn't deserve to hold personal information if it can't protect it.
National
Trump friend: Staff changes soon; Shulkin on shaky ground
A confidante of President Donald Trump says the president expects to make one or two major staff changes "very soon" as Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin's hold on his job looks increasingly precarious.
Business
US gas prices rise 7 cents a gallon over past 2 weeks
The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline shot up 7 cents a gallon over the past two weeks to $2.66.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.