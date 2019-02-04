SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea says the U.S. special envoy for North Korea has met with Seoul's presidential national security adviser to discuss a planned second summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

South Korea's presidential office said in a statement Monday that Stephen Biegun during his 50-minute conversation with Chung Eui-yong explained Washington's stance toward Pyongyang ahead of talks between the rivals to set up the summit.

There's speculation that Biegun will meet his North Korean counterpart at the inter-Korean border village of Panmunjom or the North Korean capital of Pyongyang this week.

Trump and Kim met last June in Singapore, where they issued vague aspirational goals for a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula without describing when and how it would occur.