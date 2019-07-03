The Americans' 2-1 victory over England in Tuesday's Women's World Cup semifinal averaged nearly 8 million U.S. viewers on English- and Spanish-language television.
The match averaged 7.025 million viewers on Fox, according to the network and Nielsen, and peaked at more than 9 million over the late stages of the match. The game was the most-watched English-language soccer telecast in the country since last year's men's World Cup final.
The broadcast on Telemundo and NBCSN averaged 909,000 and peaked at 1.2 million.
The match averaged 472,000 viewers online —361,000 on Fox apps and 111,000 on NBC and Telemundo apps— which makes it the most-streamed Women's World Cup match ever.
