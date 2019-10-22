WASHINGTON — For the first time, U.S. health regulators have endorsed a type of smokeless tobacco as a less harmful alternative to smoking.
Under Tuesday's decision, Swedish Match will be able to advertise that its tobacco pouches carry a lower risk of cancer, bronchitis and other diseases than cigarettes.
It's the first time the Food and Drug Administration has endorsed a tobacco product as a way to reduce the deadly impact of smoking.
Swedish Match has sold its tobacco pouches in the U.S. for more than a decade.
