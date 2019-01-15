KABUL, Afghanistan — The U.S. Embassy in Kabul says special envoy to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad has arrived in Kabul following visits to India, the United Arab Emirates and China.
A statement released Tuesday says Khalilzad has arrived to meet with President Ashraf Ghani, Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah and other political leaders to discuss next steps in U.S. efforts to facilitate an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process.
In a trip in December, Khalilzad said the only solution to the conflict is for all parties is to sit down together and reach an agreement on the political future of Afghanistan with mutual respect and acceptance.
