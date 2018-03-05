ISTANBUL — The U.S. Embassy in Turkey will be closed on Monday due to an unspecified security threat.
A statement posted on the embassy's web page on Sunday urged U.S. citizens to avoid the embassy in Ankara as well as large crowds and to "keep a low profile."
The statement said the embassy will be closed "due to a security threat. The Embassy will announce its reopening, once it resumes services." It did not give details on the threat.
In 2013, a suicide bomber detonated an explosive in front of the U.S. Embassy in Ankara, the Turkish capital. He killed himself and a Turkish guard. Turkish officials blamed the attack on domestic leftists.
