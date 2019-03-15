BILLINGS, Mont. — The Latest on the Trump administration's changes to protections for the ground-dwelling sage grouse in the U.S. West (all times local):

The Trump administration has finalized changes to sweeping land use plans for Western states to ease energy industry restrictions in a way officials say will protect a struggling ground dwelling bird.

The plans released Friday by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management will guide efforts to protect greater sage grouse.

Environmentalists say the widely-anticipated changes undermine protections for the chicken-sized bird.

But the administration secured backing from Democratic and Republican governors in affected states.

The birds range across 11 Western states.

Their known for their elaborate mating rituals and their numbers have plummeted due to energy development, disease and other factors.

U.S. Bureau of Land Management Acting Director Brian Steed told The Associated Press the changes better align federal and state management of grouse habitat.

