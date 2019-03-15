WASHINGTON — U.S. business groups say they are encouraged by China's approval of a new law that loosens restrictions on foreign investment and say it could help smooth the way to a substantive trade agreement between the two countries.
China's ceremonial legislature passed a measure Thursday seeking to prevent Chinese officials from forcing U.S. and other foreign companies to turn over proprietary technology, a key sticking point in the trade fight between the two countries.
The U.S. has imposed tariffs on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods in an effort to force changes to a range of China's economic policies.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
New Zealand's history of gun ownership could be upended
roughly one for every three citizens. While that rate pales in comparison to the United States and more than a dozen other countries, it's an eye-popping amount for a country that rarely encounters gun violence.
National
New York rail tunnel project again gets low grade from feds
A $13 billion project to build a new rail tunnel between New York and New Jersey received another blow from federal authorities Friday in the form of a rating that continues to make it ineligible for critical grant funding.
National
Missouri lawmaker: Bill requiring AR-15s not meant to pass
A Missouri lawmaker who's introduced measures that would force adults to own handguns and young adults to own AR-15 semi-automatic rifles said he's trying to make the point that mandates are bad and doesn't actually want to require gun ownership.
National
Workers on Bernie Sanders' 2020 campaign have unionized
Workers on Bernie Sanders' 2020 Democratic campaign have unionized, becoming the first presidential campaign staffers in history to do so.The United Food & Commercial Workers…
National
Lawyers seek extension of settlement talks in soybean suit
Lawyers on both sides of a federal lawsuit claiming a soybean seed company purposely sold faulty seeds to black farmers in Mississippi are asking a judge for more time to reach a settlement.