TORONTO — A fire at Toronto Pearson International Airport has caused officials to cancel all U.S.-bound flights from Terminal 1.
The blaze broke out in the terminal Sunday evening and the area was evacuated. The airport announced in a tweet that all flights to the U.S. scheduled to depart from Terminal 1 had been cancelled.
The fire was extinguished a short time later. Peel regional paramedics say one woman was taken to a hospital in stable condition. Another was treated at the scene.
Crews are working to clean up damage from smoke and water.
There is no word yet on what caused the fire.
