TEHRAN, Iran — An American-born Iranian television anchorwoman who was detained by the FBI and held as a material witness in a U.S. case, has returned to Iran.
The Wednesday report by state-run English-language channel Press TV says Marzieh Hashemi has arrived in Iran's capital Tehran.
She was welcomed by her colleagues in a special ceremony upon her arrival at Imam Khomeini International Airport, according to the report.
The 59-year-old Muslim convert, who has lived in Iran for years, was detained by the FBI at St. Louis International Airport in Missouri on Jan. 13 while in the U.S. to visit her ill brother and other family members.
