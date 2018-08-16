SAN DIEGO — A U.S. border inspector has been indicted on charges of choking a traveler.
The U.S. attorney's office in San Diego says 70-year-old Customs and Border Protection Officer Harvey Booker is accused of strangling the traveler July 8 at the San Ysidro border crossing, the nation's busiest. Booker was arrested at his home on Wednesday.
The officer is charged with deprivation of rights under color of law, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. He made an initial court appearance Wednesday.
The prosecutor's office said the traveler — identified only by his initials M.N. — was injured in the attack.
It is unclear if Booker has an attorney.
