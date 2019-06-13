WASHINGTON — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the U.S. believes that Iran is responsible for attacks that damaged two oil tankers near the Persian Gulf.
Pompeo said at a news conference Thursday in Washington that the attacks on the ships are part of a "campaign" of "escalating tension" by Iran and a threat to international peace and security.
He said the United States will defend its forces and interests in the region but gave no specifics about any plans and he took no questions.
