BEIRUT — U.S.-backed Syrian fighters say they have captured three foreign members of the Islamic State group, including a German jihadi.
The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces said in a statement Monday that they had detained a German citizen, who has adopted a jihadi alias, on Feb. 1.
The SDF says it also detained a Saudi Arabian and an Egyptian.
The SDF has captured, with U.S. military support, wide areas in eastern Syria from the Islamic State group.
The Kurdish-led force is holding more than 700 non-Syrian IS fighters from more than 40 countries. Few of them have been returned to their home nations.
