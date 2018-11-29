WASHINGTON — U.S. long-term mortgage rates barely budged this week after marking the biggest drop in nearly four years a week earlier.
Home borrowing rates remain much higher than they were a year ago. Mortgage giant Freddie Mac says the average rate on the benchmark 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage held steady at 4.81 percent this week. That compares with 3.90 percent a year ago.
The rate on 15-year fixed-rate loans edged up to 4.25 percent from 4.24 percent the previous week.
