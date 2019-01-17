WASHINGTON — U.S. long-term mortgage rates held steady this week, after falling for six straight weeks to reach their lowest levels in nine months.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the average rate on the benchmark 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage was unchanged from last week at 4.45 percent.
Rates remain far above last year's levels, however. The key 30-year rate averaged 4.04 percent a year ago.
The average rate for 15-year fixed-rate loans edged down to 3.88 percent from 3.89 percent last week.
The decline in home borrowing rates in recent weeks has been a spur to prospective homebuyers.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Business
Local
Shopko files for bankruptcy protection, to close more stores
Wisconsin-based retail chain Shopko Stores has filed for bankruptcy protection as it makes plans to close more stores.
National
The Latest: More furloughed workers seek unemployment aid
The Latest on the partial government shutdown (all times local):
Variety
Phoenix police: Dead newborn found in Amazon site's restroom
Phoenix police say a newborn baby girl was found dead in a women's restroom inside an Amazon distribution center and that investigators have located and spoken with the mother.
National
Number of federal workers seeking US jobless aid doubles
The number of furloughed federal employees seeking unemployment benefits jumped in the first two weeks of the shutdown, topping 10,000 during the week of Jan. 5.
Housing
US average mortgage rates steady; 30-year stays at 4.45 pct.
U.S. long-term mortgage rates held steady this week, after falling for six straight weeks to reach their lowest levels in nine months.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.