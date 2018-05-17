WASHINGTON — Long-term U.S. mortgage rates jumped this week, marking their highest levels in seven years amid the peak home buying season.
The benchmark 30-year rate pushed toward the significant 5 percent level. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the average rate on 30-year, fixed-rate mortgages was 4.61 percent, up from 4.55 percent last week. The new average rate was the highest since May 19, 2011. By contrast, the 30-year rate averaged 4.02 percent a year ago.
The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate loans climbed to 4.08 percent from 4.01 percent last week.
The latest indications of a strong economy and rising commodity prices — gasoline is at a four-year high — lifted yields on bonds and mortgage rates followed suit.
