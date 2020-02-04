WASHINGTON — The Justice Department official leading the investigation of big tech companies' market dominance is stepping aside from the department's Google probe because of his previous lobbying work for Google.
Assistant Attorney General Makan Delrahim is recusing himself from the investigation into Google, a person familiar with the matter said Tuesday. The person wasn't authorized to discuss the investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity.
Delrahim lobbied on Google's behalf in 2007 when the Mountain View, California-based internet company faced antitrust scrutiny over its acquisition of DoubleClick, a competitor in digital advertising.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Decision day in crowded primary for Elijah Cummings' seat
Maryland voters in the Baltimore area are deciding Tuesday in a crowded special primary who will be their parties' nominees to fill the rest of the late Elijah Cummings' term in Congress.
National
McConnell blasts impeachment, will vote to acquit Trump
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday slammed House Democrats' drive to impeach President Donald Trump as "the most rushed, least fair and least thorough" in history and confirmed that he will vote to acquit him.
National
US antitrust chief leaving Google probe because of lobbying
The Justice Department official leading the investigation of big tech companies' market dominance is stepping aside from the department's Google probe because of his previous lobbying work for Google.
National
Celebrated book editor Alice Mayhew dies at age 87
Alice Mayhew, the celebrated and influential editor of political and historical works whose authors ranged from Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein to Taylor Branch and Doris Kearns Goodwin, died Tuesday at age 87.
National
Red-faced Democrats struggle to announce caucus results
Democratic party officials in Iowa worked furiously Tuesday to deliver the delayed results of their first-in-the-nation caucus, as frustrated presidential candidates claimed momentum and plowed ahead in their quest for the White House.