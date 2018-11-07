VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. — The U.S. Air Force has conducted a test launch of an unarmed Minuteman 3 intercontinental ballistic missile from Vandenberg Air Force Base, California.
The Air Force Global Strike Command says in a statement the missile was launched at 11:01 p.m. Tuesday to determine the accuracy and reliability of the system and such tests "are not related to any real world events."
The command says the missile's re-entry vehicle reached its intended target but details about the test can't be released.
The Air Force tests Minuteman missiles by launching them from California to a target in the Pacific Ocean.
In July, a missile was intentionally destroyed over the Pacific due to an unspecified in-flight anomaly.
The Air Force Global Strike Command is located at Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.