TUCSON, Ariz. — The U.S. Air Force says two airmen from a base in Arizona were instrumental in rescuing two Mexican fishermen injured at sea.

The U.S. Air Force says airmen from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base parachuted into the Pacific Ocean on July 10 to get medical aid to the men, who were being transported to an island clinic.

Base officials said Tuesday that airmen from the 563rd Rescue Group stayed with the fishermen for two days until their boat reached Socorro Island, 394 miles (635 kilometers) west of Puerto Vallarta.

The Air Force said the fishermen were hurt when their boat's crane collapsed 1,300 miles (2,092 kilometers) southwest of San Diego. They were transferred to a sister boat but their severe injuries prompted the call for assistance.

The fishermen have since flown to Mazatlan, Mexico, for further treatment.