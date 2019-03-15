WASHINGTON — The Pentagon says President Donald Trump has nominated the top U.S. Air Force general in Europe to be the next Supreme Allied Commander in Europe and head of the U.S. European Command.
If confirmed by the Senate, Gen. Tod D. Wolters would succeed Army Gen. Curtis Scaparrotti.
The announcement was made Friday by acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan. Shanahan says the NATO alliance has agreed to Wolters' appointment as the Supreme Allied Commander.
In his other role, as head of the U.S. European Command, Wolter would lead all U.S. forces in Europe.
Wolters received his officer commission in 1982 as a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy. He is a fighter pilot by training.
