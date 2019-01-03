WASHINGTON — The Justice Department says there's an ongoing grand jury investigation related to a Russian social media troll farm accused of interfering in the 2016 presidential election.
That's according to a court filing Thursday from prosecutors with special counsel Robert Mueller's office and the U.S. Attorney's Office in Washington.
The lawyers told a judge they want to reply under seal to an ongoing court dispute with a Russian company because their response concerns a "matter occurring before the grand jury."
Mueller's office last February indicted three Russian individuals and three Russian companies accused in a social media effort to sway American public opinion ahead of the election.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Candidate in undecided House race meets with investigators
The Latest on a North Carolina congressional race where a winner hasn't been finalized while an absentee ballot fraud investigation continues (all times local):
National
The Latest: Pelosi not ruling out impeachment proceedings
The Latest on Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi and the new Congress (all times local):
National
Alabama pension fund now sole owner of local newspaper chain
Alabama's employee pension fund, with about 350,000 members and some $40 billion in managed assets, has become sole owner of one of the largest chains of local U.S. newspapers, the company said Thursday.
National
Somalia and ousted UN envoy face off at Security Council
A United Nations envoy who was recently ordered to leave Somalia warned Thursday about its "political turbulence," while its Somalia's U.N. ambassador admonished the world body to stay out of his country's internal affairs.
National
US: Active grand jury probe tied to Russian social media
The Justice Department says there's an ongoing grand jury investigation related to a Russian social media troll farm accused of interfering in the 2016 presidential election.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.