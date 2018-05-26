TORONTO — Maxi Urruti scored in the 11th minute and Jesse Gonzalez made a series of big saves in FC Dallas' 1-0 victory over Toronto FC on Friday night.
Gonzalez got a hand to Jonathan Osorio's shot to preserve the victory as seven minutes of added time made for a wild finale. Referee Chris Penso issued three yellow cards to Dallas (5-1-5) for time-wasting, two in stoppage time.
Defending MLS champion Toronto (3-7-1) dominated long stretches, but couldn't beat Gonzalez.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Johnny Love's Saturday Canterbury Park line
Post time: 6:30 pm. Best bet: Drane Fame (5th race). Best play: 50 cent Pick 4 ticket— Race 4, (2,3,5,6/6/1,3,4,5,6,8,10,11/2,7,9), $481 400 yards. Open. 3-year-olds.…
Sports
Friday's Canterbury Park results
1 5½ furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $8,000. Purse: $17,0005 • Creative Art (Arrieta) 5.40 2.60 2.104 • Show Bound (Mojica) 3.00 2.202…
Twins
Candelario's RBI single lifts Tigers past White Sox 5-4
Welcome back, Jeimer Candelario.
Gophers
Gophers staff well-rested for finish of Big Ten baseball tournament
Reggie Meyer was the only arm the Gophers needed Thursday.
Twins
Ramos walks in winning run to give Brewers win over Mets
A.J. Ramos walked consecutive batters to force in the winning run with two outs in the 10th inning, handing the Milwaukee Brewers a 4-3 victory over the New York Mets on Friday night.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.