– Dennis Murphy sniffed the bobcat urine he uses to lure his prey. He checked the silencer on his AR-15 assault rifle and loaded a few snares into his Ford pickup.

“Let’s go kill some coyotes,” he said.

But he was not heading for the wilderness. Murphy’s stalking ground is on the contentious new frontier where hunters are clashing with conservationists: cities and suburbs.

Coyotes are largely associated with their ancestral bastions in the wild lands of the American West, but they are highly adaptable, and in recent years they have been colonizing large population centers throughout North America. The hunters have come after them, stalking the predators in ­settings like strip mall parking lots and housing tract cul-de-sacs.

The growing popularity of urban hunting is igniting a fierce debate over the perils and benefits coyotes pose in populated areas, and whether city dwellers ought to adapt to living alongside a cunning predator that has thrived even as one of its top adversaries, the gray wolf, has been all but wiped out in much of the continent.

Enthusiasts for the urban coyote chase contend that they are helping to limit the spread of a pest that federal authorities already kill by the tens of thousands every year in eradication projects. Some also concede that they enjoy the thrill of urban hunting, which requires different kinds of training and marksmanship than prairie or mountain hunting.

Gahanna Police Chief Dennis Murphy is a former Army Green Beret who has hunted bears in Alaska but now deals in the pelts of coyotes he kills, many in his town, a Columbus suburb.

“Coyotes are a formidable predator, moving into the places where we take our kids to school and walk our pets,” said Murphy, 59, a former Army Green Beret who has hunted bears in Alaska and now deals in the pelts of coyotes he kills in the suburbs of Columbus.

Some carnivore ecologists argue, though, that moving the hunt into cities will be self-defeating. They say it ­replicates the very tactics that have allowed coyotes to prosper despite a concerted onslaught against them. It’s an adaptation that biologists call fission-fusion: When coyotes come under pressure from hunters, their packs split up into lone animals and pairs, they start producing much larger litters — and they migrate into new areas.

Coyotes can be hunted legally in many built-up areas, but it sometimes leads to tragic mishaps. In New York state, a hunter in the upstate town of Sweden said he thought he was aiming his rifle at a coyote in February when he mistakenly shot a man in the abdomen. The hunter was charged with second-degree assault.

Coyotes are omnivores and will eat anything from rodents to berries, not to mention the discarded remains of a fast-food order. In cities, they tend to elude detection by turning strictly nocturnal.

“Humans have killed millions of coyotes, but this is a species that’s adapted by moving in right next to us, their main predators,” said Stanley Gehrt, a wildlife ecologist at Ohio State University who describes coyotes as “humbling animals.”

While ranchers and farmers are often more than ready to have someone go after coyotes on their land, some urban hunters say they get a very different reception and have to tread carefully.

“Knock on doors in neat street clothes (not your hunting camo) and explain your interest in hunting coyotes,” Tom Carpenter advised fellow hunters in Outdoor Life magazine. To win homeowners over, Carpenter, who lives near Minneapolis, also suggested promising to hunt only at dawn or dusk to avoid cyclists and joggers, and when dealing with especially reluctant people, to offer to use a crossbow instead of a firearm.

“To do this,” Carpenter said, “you need to make a public-relations play.”

Murphy, whose day job is police chief of Gahanna, a Columbus suburb, calls himself an unapologetic coyote hunter. A decade ago, he started a side business, Wildlife Balance Solutions, catering to homeowners who want to rid their land of such nuisance animals as raccoons, muskrats and skunks.

“But the most challenging adversary we have in these parts is the coyote,” Murphy said. Coyotes can run at speeds of up to 40 mph, he noted, and are known to occasionally eat household pets like cats or small dogs.

Murphy set up his equipment on a recent afternoon in a clearing outside a shed where he and a taxidermist friend skin their prey and employ flesh-eating beetles to clean the skulls. He made a few calls with a rabbit-squeal device. Then he waited, and called some more, and waited, and called yet again.

“No ’yotes today,” he said with a disappointed shrug. Most coyotes do their best to avoid people. Documented human fatalities from coyote attacks have been rare in recent decades, and have included a 3-year-old girl in Glendale, Calif., in 1981, and Taylor Mitchell, 19, who was mauled in Nova Scotia in 2009.

“Coyotes are complex sentient beings with individual personalities,” said Camilla Fox, the founder of Project Coyote, a conservation group. “This doesn’t mean that aggressive coyotes don’t exist, but we need to learn how to minimize conflicts in our cities instead of making things worse,” she added, pointing to measures like securing garbage cans and keeping dogs on leashes in areas where coyotes may roam.

“The coyotes among us provide an opportunity to live next to an animal indigenous to North America whose roots go back 5 million years,” said Dan Flores, a historian who explored the species’ evolution in his book “Coyote America.”