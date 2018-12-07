URANUS, Mo. — The Uranus Examiner, a small Missouri newspaper whose name inspired chuckles and groans when it launched a few months ago, is closing.

The paper's editors announced the end of publication Friday, after publishing just five editions since September.

In statements posted on Facebook, Managing Editor Natalie Sanders and Louie Keen, the paper's owner and publisher, blamed a judgmental "Fuddy Duddy Squad" for the Examiner's demise.

They said many people supported the paper but banks declined to loan it money and many businesses wouldn't advertise in it, in part because Keen once owned a strip club.

Uranus is an unincorporated tourist spot along historic Route 66 and is known for quirky attractions, including a fudge shop and the world's largest belt buckle.

The decision leaves Pulaski County with no newspaper.