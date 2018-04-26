ATLANTA — United Parcel Service Inc. is reporting first-quarter earnings of $1.35 billion.
The Atlanta company said it had net income of $1.55 per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.54 per share.
The package delivery service posted revenue of $17.11 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $16.44 billion.
UPS expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.03 to $7.37 per share.
UPS shares have declined nearly 9 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has dropped slightly more than 1 percent. The stock has climbed 1 percent in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UPS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UPS
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.