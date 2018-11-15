BISMARCK, N.D. — National Guard soldiers from the Upper Midwest who served almost a year of duty in Afghanistan are back home in time for Thanksgiving.
About 15 members of the North Dakota Army National Guard's 191st Military Police Company returned home Wednesday. More will come back next month.
The soldiers are from 20 communities in North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota.
Upper Midwest Guard soldiers return from Afghanistan
