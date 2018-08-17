DING. DING.

Plumbing pipe maker Uponor will ring the Nasdaq closing bell Monday, Aug. 20 to celebrate the Finnish company's 100th year in business and 25th year in the United States.

Uponor, with its North American headqaurters in Apple Valley, has been on a growth tear in recent years, expanding in Minnesota 11 times.

In June, it began manufacturing plastic pipe in the newly renovated 237,000-square-foot plant in Hutchinson it purchased from TDK. Last year Uponor spent $17.4 million expanding its Apple Valley campus. That's on top of the $18 million it spent in 2016 to expand the same campus.

In February Uponor invested another $10 million in a joint venture with Belkin International, Playa Vista, Calif. Uponor has now invested $25 million in that project.

Monday, Uponor President and CEO Jyri Luomakoski and North American President Bill Gray will ring the Nasdaq stock market bell at 3 p.m. EST and give a short speech.