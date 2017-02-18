Here are several links where fans of the Minnesota State High School League's dance team competition can go for updates.
Saturday's competition begins at 11:30 a.m.
The Twitter feed @MADTcoaches is the official feed of the state's dance team association.
Veteran dance team coach Erin Kruesi is following the tournament on her Twitter feed: @MNHSDanceTeam.
For a focus on teams in the St. Cloud area, St. Cloud Times sports editor Tom Elliott has updates @SCTimesTom
Here is the link to the high school league's dance team page.
