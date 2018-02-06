Gallery: One of four updated bathrooms.

Gallery: Another view of the lower level entertaining space.

Gallery: The lower level has designer lighting and a full kitchen.

Gallery: The owners' suite has a new walk-in closet with storage island.

Gallery: The home has four bedrooms.

Gallery: The working area of the kitchen can be closed while entertaining.

Gallery: The house has been completely updated.

Gallery: This midcentury modern house is located on Calhoun Parkway.

Think of this midcentury modern rambler as “Mad Men” meets “Million Dollar Listing” with 21st-century amenities that ‘50s families could only dream of.

The house, on the market for $1.95 million, has all the bells and whistles today’s buyers seek — and a prime location on West Lake Calhoun Parkway with panoramic views of the lake and the downtown skyline, plus a large lot next to a pond and the Bakken Museum.

Its location was the big draw when Bob Bonar bought the home after moving from Texas to take a job as CEO of Children’s Hospitals. The house itself was due for an update.

“We bought it for what we thought it could be,” said Bonar, who undertook a $750,000 makeover inside and out in 2015.

Its features:

• The former dining room is now a cook’s kitchen with professional-grade appliances, quartz countertops — and a hidden doorway to an office.

This midcentury modern house is located on Calhoun Parkway.

• The original kitchen was transformed into a casual dining room with a big center island and a glass-encased wine rack.

• A spare bedroom was converted into a huge walk-in closet with California Closet organizers, a center island for folding and storage — and a view of the lake. The owners’ suite also includes a new bath with heated floors and a dressing room, complete with washer and dryer.

• Updated lower-level theater and game room with designer lighting, a fireplace and another complete kitchen.

• Two garages, both heated and insulated.

• Even the mechanicals got an upgrade, including new HVAC and septic systems, new insulation, siding and windows.

Bonar, who recently retired, plans to move east to be closer to adult children.

“I’ll miss the location most,” he said. “It’s like living in a city park — and we can walk to half a dozen restaurants.”

Lindsay Bacigalupo of Engel & Völkers has the listing.