MLB-ASTROS-SIGN STEALING

Astros fire manager and GM after suspensions for sign-stealing

UNDATED (AP) — The Houston Astros have fired manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow after the pair were suspended by Major League Baseball for sign-stealing during the Astros' run to the 2017 World Series title.

Commissioner Rob Manfred strongly hinted that current Boston manager Alex Cora — the Astros bench coach in 2017 — will face equal or more severe punishment. Manfred said Cora developed the sign-stealing system used by the Astros. The Red Sox are under investigation for sign stealing in Cora's first season as manager in 2018, when Boston won the title.

Houston was fined $5 million for sign-stealing by the team during its run to the 2017 World Series title and during the 2018 season — the maximum allowed under the Major League Constitution. The Astros will forfeit their next two first- and second-round draft picks.

Manfred said owner Jim Crane was not aware of the sign stealing. An hour after MLB announced its decision, Crane opened a news conference by saying Hinch and Luhnow were fired.

In other MLB news:

— The Arizona Diamondbacks have finalized a $22 million, three-year contract with outfielder David Peralta that runs through 2022. The 2019 Gold Glove Award winner in left field avoided his final year of salary arbitration by agreeing to the deal. Peralta played in 99 games last year, batting .275 with 12 homers despite battling a shoulder injury.

— Outfielder Brett Gardner and the New York Yankees have finalized his $12.5 million, one-year contract. Gardner hit .251 and set career highs with 28 homers and 74 RBIs. Gardner's addition raised the Yankees' projected luxury tax payroll to about $248 million.

— The Washington Nationals say 23-year-old pitching prospect Fausto Segura has died. ESPN Deportes reported that Segura died in a traffic accident Sunday night in his native Dominican Republic. Segura signed a contract with Washington in 2017 and spent the past three seasons in the Nationals minor league system.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF

LSU vs Clemson in college football championship

UNDATED (AP) — It's LSU vs. Clemson tonight at the College Football Championship in New Orleans' Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Clemson is trying to make it three national titles in four seasons. LSU is looking for its third in 17 years, and the SEC's 12th in the period.

This will be the fifth straight season the title game will match two teams from the Southeast. Include the Bowl Championship Series days and seven of the last nine national championship games have featured only teams from the Deep South.

It's practically a home game for LSU, with its campus about 90 minutes away. And purple-and-gold clad supporters could be found all around New Orleans in the hours before the game.

In other CFP news:

— President Donald Trump will attend the College Football Playoff Championship game tonight between No. 1 Louisiana State University and No. 3 Clemson. Trump has routinely sparred with professional athletes during his two years in office. College football has managed to avoid such political controversies. The president checked out the Army-Navy game last month and received a warm welcome when attending the LSU-Alabama game.

NFL-BROWNS-STEFANSKI

Stefanski officially hired as Browns coach, GM search on

UNDATED (AP) — Kevin Stefanski is getting a turn at fixing the busted Browns.

The Vikings offensive coordinator was officially hired by Cleveland on Monday as the 18th full-time coach in franchise history and 10th since the Browns' 1999 expansion return, which to this point has been a resounding two-decade debacle.

The 37-year-old Stefanski, who spent 14 seasons as an assistant in Minnesota and has never been a head coach at any level, will be introduced at a news conference Tuesday at FirstEnergy Stadium.

In other NFL happenings:

— The Washington Redskins have promoted Kyle Smith to vice president of player personnel. Smith has been with the team 10 years and spent the past three in charge of college scouting and the draft. He'll oversee college and pro personnel aspects in the front office. New coach Ron Rivera says he's confident he and Smith share the same vision.

— The Jacksonville Jaguars have fired offensive coordinator John DeFilippo after one season. It's the second time in 13 months that DeFilippo has been let go. Minnesota fired him in December 2018 after less than one year on the job. The Jaguars ranked 20th in total offense and 26th in scoring under DeFilippo.

— A New Hampshire prosecutor says a cocaine possession charge against New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung will be dropped. Chung must undergo periodic drug testing and perform 40 hours of community service. Chung was indicted in August after police in Meredith allegedly found a small quantity of drugs in his possession.

—New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning has won the 2020 Athletes in Action/Bart Starr Award. The award is given to an NFL player who best exemplifies outstanding character and leadership in the home, on the field and in the community. Manning just finished his 16th and possibly last season with the Giants.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL POLL

Baylor moves up to second spot

UNDATED (AP) — Baylor climbed to No. 2 in The Associated Press men's college basketball poll after resounding road wins over Texas Tech and Kansas last week.

Gonzaga maintained the top spot after breezing to a pair of victories while Duke dropped to third and unbeaten Auburn rose to fourth.

Butler rounded out the first five, followed by the Jayhawks and another unbeaten in San Diego State.

Oregon, Florida State and Kentucky rounded out the top 10.

NCAA-STUDENT ATHLETES-FLORIDA

Florida lawmakers debate if college athletes can be paid

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers began considering on Monday whether they would allow college athletes to profit from their fame, a move that comes as the NCAA looks into possibly removing its longstanding prohibition against it.

Florida would follow the lead of California, which last year ignored pleas by the NCAA to keep the prohibitions in place. The NCAA had argued that allowing the practice "would erase the critical distinction between college and professional athletics." College sports generate billions of dollars in revenue, including $1 billion annually for the NCAA . But none of that money goes to college athletes.

NHL-MAPLE LEAFS-RIELLY

Leafs lose Rielly for at least 8 weeks with broken foot

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Maple Leafs have lost defenseman Morgan Rielly for at least eight weeks with a fractured foot.

Rielly blocked a shot in the first period of Sunday night's 8-4 loss in Florida but managed to finish the game. Teenage defenseman Rasmus Sandin was called up from the American Hockey League in a corresponding move.

In other NHL news:

— A person with direct knowledge of the plans confirms to The Associated Press that women's national team players representing the United States and Canada will compete in a three-on-three event at the NHL All-Star game in two weeks. It's unclear when the three-on-three scrimmage will be held during the weekend of festivities in St. Louis. The scrimmages are seen as the next step in the league's bid to promote women's hockey.

NBA-CAVALIERS-WINDLER INJURY

Cavs rookie Windler out for rest of season with leg injury

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers rookie swingman Dylan Windler will miss the rest of the season with a leg injury he sustained during the preseason.

The Cavs said Monday that Windler, the No. 26 overall pick in last year's draft, is still dealing with symptoms from a stress reaction in his lower left leg. Windler was making progress and nearing a return to the Cavs until a recent setback, and the team said he will now undergo surgery.

The team said Windler will have the operation on Jan. 21. After surgery, Cleveland will have a better timeline for when he may come back.

NEW MEXICO-BRAGG-DWI

New Mexico kicks Carlton Bragg Jr. off team after DWI arrest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — University of New Mexico forward Carlton Bragg Jr. has been kicked off the Lobos basketball team following his arrest on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.

Coach Paul Weir released a statement late Sunday, hours after Bragg's arrest, saying Bragg needs to focus on his personal well-being.

The arrest came nine days after the 24-year-old Bragg was reinstated to the team following a three-game suspension while university officials investigated sexual misconduct allegations against him by another student. Bragg has not been charged in connection with that incident, which occurred in August.