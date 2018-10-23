Up to eight years is the sentence possible for an unlicensed driver with a history of “huffing” chemicals who has admitted to killing two people in a wrong-way crash near St. Cloud.

Charlie R. Barnett, 28, of St. Cloud, pleaded guilty in Stearns County District Court last week to two counts of criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the collision on July 9 that killed 77-year-old Roger Nelson, of nearby Clearwater, and Richard Tomlinson, 61, of Grantsburg, Wis.

Tomlinson was test-driving a 1970s Chevrolet El Camino with Nelson, the car’s owner, Monday on eastbound W. Division Street in Waite Park when Barnett sped through the median into the opposite lanes and crashed into the classic car about 7:15 p.m. near 4th Avenue S. Prosecutors say they will seek up to an eight-year term for Barnett, who has been jailed for the past 31/2 months. If the prosecution prevails, Barnett would serve the first five years in prison and the balance on supervised release.

An aerosol can of dust cleaner was located by officers on the driver’s-side floor of the car Barnett was driving, according to the charges. Surveillance video taken less than 5 minutes before the crash captured him buying two cans of dust cleaner at a nearby Best Buy, the charges noted.

Authorities later learned that Barnett has a history of huffing dust cleaner, and he was seen doing just that a week earlier and “falling over,” the charges continued.

Barnett’s license was revoked at the time of the collision, having lost it in March following a drunken-driving allegation, according to the state Department of Public Safety.