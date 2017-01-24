Up to 4 inches of snow is heading toward the Twin Cities, and roughly twice that much or more is being forecast for west and south of the metro area.

Snow is anticipated to start in the Twin Cities area Tuesday night after the evening commute, with 1 to 3 inches at the outset and then another inch or so to follow on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The southern metro will start seeing snow about 8 p.m. and then the northern half of the Twin Cities by 10 to 11 p.m., according to the NWS office in Chanhassen.

The weather service said it sees even deeper accumulations for south-central Minnesota, anywhere from 7 to 11 inches starting to fall early Tuesday evening. Strong winds come Wednesday, with gusts of up to 30 miles per hour, which has the weather service adding blowing snow to its forecast for that part of the state.

One of the larger cities in that area, Mankato, issued a snow emergency. Parking restrictions on public streets take effect starting at 8 p.m. Tuesday to make way for plows to clear away the snow.

Central Minnesota, to the west of the Twin Cities, is in line for 3 to 6 inches of snow, the NWS said in a statement issued Tuesday morning.

A pedestrian makes fresh tracks in the new snow outside the US Bank Plaza on Jan. 11 in Minneapolis.

Amid all the snow in various parts of the state, temperatures are forecast to remain above normal, with highs in the lower to mid-30s and lows only occasionally below 20 for the rest of the week.