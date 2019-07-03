Police and organizers of this weekend’s Hmong Freedom Festival said Wednesday there again will be a strong security presence after threatening fliers were discovered in St. Paul, compounded by social media rumors.

“We are aware of the threats circulating on social media, and we share the community’s concerns,” Police Cmdr. Shari Falkowski said at a news conference. “This is an important event for the city, and we want it safe for everyone.”

Falkowski did not elaborate on the nature of the threats but said they were being made by “a small group of people, and we’re taking them seriously.”

As a result, security will be ramped up at the festival at McMurray Fields near the intersection of Como Avenue and Lexington Parkway, and police are asking attendees to limit bags and personal items so people can move in swiftly.

Police Cmdr. Sheila Lambie said she would not categorize the threats as a hate crime.

“I’m not saying a crime has been committed,” Lambie said. “We are trying to find intent on what they were trying to say or do by leaving this flyer,” she said. “… It’s not a terroristic threat. It’s someone making a statement, and we need to investigate what their intent is.”

Peter Pha, chairman of United Hmong Family’s board of trustees, said the rumors will not negatively impact the event, which is expected to draw between 40,000 to 60,000 people.

The threat comes a year after a man was shot to death near the festival in what authorities suspect was gang-related violence.

Nougai Xiong, 28, of St. Paul, was charged in Ramsey County District Court with second-degree murder in the death of Jacky G. Vue, 19, of St. Paul. His cousin, Yang H. Xiong, 29, of La Crosse, Wis., was charged with aiding and abetting the shooting.

Nougai Xiong remains jailed ahead of a trial scheduled for early September. Yang Xiong has pleaded guilty.

The gunfire, which erupted after young men were fighting with umbrellas, sent patrons scrambling for cover.

There were 23 off-duty officers at last year’s festival, police said at the time. Also, security guards and volunteers checked festivalgoers’ bags at the entrances.

A day earlier at the 2018 annual festival, a man walking outside the event was assaulted by five men who jumped out of two cars.