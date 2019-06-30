Strong Storms Saturday Night Into Sunday

A couple of rounds of strong to severe storms impacted parts of the state from Saturday Night into the midday hours Sunday, bringing reports of hail, damaging winds, and heavy rain along with it. In the first round of storms, the Aitkin airport reported a wind gust of 62 mph. With the second round of storms, a 60 mph wind gust was reported in St. Joseph as well as a 53 mph gust in St. Stephen. Meanwhile, 2.75" diameter hail was reported near Remer just after 8 AM.

Strong winds also impacted parts of the metro this morning. This is a list of the top wind reports via airport sensors, in which we can see the Crystal airport had a wind gust of 52 mph (at 7:20 AM) and MSP airport had a wind gust of 51 mph (at 7:35 AM). Elsewhere in the metro, a wind gust of 46 mph was reported at the St. Paul airport at 7:21 AM, with a 45 mph wind gust at Flying Cloud at 7:53 AM.

_______________________________________________

More Severe Weather Possible Over The Next Couple Days

We're watching the potential of more severe weather across southern Minnesota over the next few days as the frontal boundary that pushed through today stalls out to our south. On Monday, a Slight Risk of severe weather is in place south of the Twin Cities, with large hail and damaging winds the main threats. A Marginal threat of severe weather extends as far north as the St. Cloud area.

A Marginal Risk of severe weather is in place Tuesday across southern Minnesota as well, once again for the potential of large hail and damaging winds.

_______________________________________________

Highs And Peak Heat Index Values From Saturday

_______________________________________________

Fourth Of July Preview

The Fourth of July is Thursday, and unfortunately there is the potential that some storms could drive you inside across the state and off your favorite lake. It's a little too early to get specific on who has the best chances of rain and when due to differences in timing in the models leading to uncertainty. However, it does appear that highs will be in the 70s and 80s across the state.

_______________________________________________

CPC Calls For Potentially A Cool, Wet July

For those who don't like the heat that we've been dealing with the past few days, I might have some good news for you. The monthly temperature outlook from the Climate Prediction Center shows that odds favor cooler than average temperatures over the southern half of Minnesota during the month of July. Now, of course, that doesn't mean the whole month will be below average - we'll likely have our warm spells, as it is the middle of summer. However, maybe we won't have to run our air conditioning a lot this month? That's my hope, at least.

Looking at the precipitation probability outlook for July, over the southern two-thirds of the state odds favor wetter than average weather as well. So while June saw below average precipitation (at least through the 29th) in the Twin Cities, we could swing back the other way in July.

_______________________________________________

Hailstorm damaged thousands of acres of Minnesota crops

More from the Star Tribune: "A hailstorm that ripped through southwest Minnesota last week left thousands of acres of corn and soybeans damaged or destroyed — in many cases too late in the season for farmers to replant their crops.“We had a corn and bean field down to dirt again,” said George Sill, a farmer southwest of Madelia. “You couldn’t hardly tell it had been planted there.”Sill said 150 acres of soybeans and 90 acres of corn were leveled by the storm, and another 200 acres of crops damaged to varying degrees. When he drove out to his fields after the storm, hailstones were drifted up by the road and fog was rolling in off the fields because so much ice was melting all at once."

Managing hail damaged corn and soybean

More from the UMN Minnesota Crop News (published Thursday): "Storms during late last week left crops in an area of southern Minnesota affected by severe hail damage. Especially hard hit were Brown, Redwood, Watonwan, and Martin Counties, where much of the corn was around the V6 stage (6 collared leaves) when damaged and soybean was from emergence to around the V2 stage (two fully-developed trifoliate leaves). Assessing hail damage and making replant decisions can be difficult, with many variables to consider for making a decision to replant or maintain an existing stand."

_______________________________________________

A Thundery 4th. Dealing With Unknown Unknowns

By Paul Douglas

How good are you at predicting sports outcomes? Past performance, statistics & data can give you an edge, but there are unknown unknowns. Injuries? Moody players? A bad lunch?

In the weather world meteorologists grapple with similar "unknown unknowns". Computer models help us predict the macro, the big picture, but micro events can muddy the waters.

Sunday was a great example. MSP was forecast to be on the hot side of the front. On paper we should have seen 90s. But overnight T-storms rumbled into the metro. Nature's automatic air conditions cooled us off, pushing intense heat just to our south. Frustrating? You 'betcha.

A cooler front stalls nearby today, keeping heavy storms in the forecast. Expect sticky 80s into Friday with a nagging thunder threat, but most of the time should be dry.<p>A push of cooler, drier, lower-humidity air arrives next week, but models suggest another warming trend by mid-July as summer heat surges north.

Low-80s for the 4th of July with a T-storm? Sounds about right.

_______________________________________________

Extended Twin Cities Forecast

MONDAY: Heavy showers, T-storms. Wake up 69. High 80. Chance of precipitation 80%. Wind NW 3-8 mph.

TUESDAY: More sun, another T-shower. Wake up 68. High 82. Chance of precipitation 60%. Wind NW 3-8 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, pop-up T-storm. Wake up 69. High 84. Chance of precipitation 40%. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Unsettled, nagging thunder risk. Wake up 70. High 83. Chance of precipitation 60%. Wind N 7-12 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunny spurts, a little drier. Wake up 67. High 81. Chance of precipitation 30%. Wind NW 7-12 mph.

SATURDAY: Intervals of sun, a bit cooler. Wake up 66. High 78. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind NE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Better chance of shower or T-storm. Wake up 62. High 76. Chance of precipitation 40%. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

_______________________________________________

This Day in Weather History

July 1st

1964: Tyler picks up over 6 inches of rain in 24 hours.

_______________________________________________

Average Temperatures & Precipitation for Minneapolis

July 1st

Average High: 83F (Record: 100F set in 1883)

Average Low: 63F (Record: 46F set in 1995)

Average Precipitation: 0.13" (Record: 2.85" set in 1997)

_______________________________________________

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

July 1st

Sunrise: 5:30 AM

Sunset: 9:03 PM

*Length Of Day: 15 hours, 33 minutes and 4 seconds

*Daylight LOST Since Yesterday: ~42 seconds

*When Do We Drop Below 15.5 Hours Of Daylight? July 5th (15 hours, 29 minutes, and 33 seconds)

*Next Sunrise At/After 6 AM: August 3rd (6:00 AM)

*Latest Sunset This Year: 9:03 PM from June 20th to July 2nd

_______________________________________________

Minnesota Weather Outlook

On Monday, a stalled out boundary across southern Minnesota will continue to produce periods of showers and storms throughout the day in the southern two-thirds of the state. Sunnier skies are expected across northern Minnesota. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s across the state.

Monday's highs will be around average across most of central and southern Minnesota, but about 5F degrees above average across northern Minnesota. The average high in the Twin Cities for July 1st is 83F.

Through Tuesday evening, an additional 1-3" of rain will be possible across southern and central Minnesota.

Some of the rain across southern Minnesota could be heavy Monday, with hourly rainfall rates potentially exceeding 1.50" at times. Due to the heavy rain potential on top of rain that fell Sunday and Sunday Night across this area, a Slight Risk of flash flooding has been issued from the Weather Prediction Center.

Highs will stay around average throughout much of the week here in the Twin Cities, with a slight downward trend in temperatures possible as we head into next weekend and the second week of July.

With periodic shower and storm chances expected throughout much of the week in the Twin Cities, there's the potential that rainfall tallies could quickly add up. Models are currently indicating the potential of 1-3" of rain over the next five to seven days at MSP airport.

_______________________________________________

National Weather Forecast

On Monday, showers and storms will be possible from the upper Midwest and Great Lakes to the Front Range with a stalled out boundary in place. Typical summertime showers and storms will be possible in the afternoon hours across parts of the southern United States.

Some of the heaviest rain through 7 PM Tuesday will fall across the upper Midwest, where rainfall totals of at least 1-2" will be possible.

_______________________________________________

Forget Fireworks. Colorado Skiing Is Open for Fourth of July

More from Bloomberg: "Skiing in the summer? Thanks to late season snow that’s still blanketing parts of the U.S. Rocky Mountains, you can skip the fireworks and instead hit the slopes this Fourth of July. Colorado’s Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, about 40 miles outside of Vail, will be open for skiing during Independence Day for the first time since 2011, according to Peggy Hiller, vice president of operations. Snow bunnies can expect to see as many as six runs open, with blanket base currently at 37 inches (94 centimeters)."

Inside the Weather Wars That May Threaten the Daily Forecast You Depend On

More from Time: "In early June, representatives from 193 states and territories gathered in Geneva, as they do every four years, for the congress of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), a specialized agency of the U.N. They were there to affirm the long-standing terms of this collaboration and work out new ones. In the era of Trump and Brexit, cloud computing and climate extremes, the stakes for the weather forecast have never been higher. Our ability to see the future of the atmosphere now depends less on the day-to-day insights of any human and more on the year-by-year advancements in computer simulations. These weather models run on supercomputers operated by the elite of the world’s government weather offices, but they serve everyone. “One of the great strengths of the WMO is that we work together as a community to bring the whole community along,” says Sue Barrell, former vice president of the WMO Commission for Basic Systems and the recently retired chief scientist of Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology. “That’s how come we’ve got to the global modeling state that we have now.”"

Politicians Don't Trust Facebook—Unless They're Campaigning

More from Wired: "Politicians in Washington are fond of ripping into Facebook for its privacy practices. The latest round of excoriation came last week after the company revealed its ambitious plan to create a worldwide cryptocurrency called Libra. “Facebook is already too big and too powerful,” tweeted US senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), “and it has used that power to exploit users’ data without protecting their privacy.” Senator Josh Hawley (R-Missouri) told Yahoo Finance that he wouldn’t trust Facebook with his money. “I don’t trust Facebook with anything,” he said. Just one problem: Despite their professed concerns with Facebook, both senators' campaign websites have an invisible piece of Facebook technology, called a pixel, that tracks when anyone visits their homepages and shares this information with Facebook. Hawley’s website even shares when visitors donate and the exact donation amount. Facebook can then associate that information with an individual’s Facebook account."

Adapting to Climate Change in Alaska

More from Scientific American: "Places close to our poles are getting hotter quicker. Temperature increases in the north have doubled the global average since the mid-20th century. As a young scientist pursuing my PhD, I thought that understanding the ways in which the old-growth forests of southeast Alaska were changing, and how people were coping with those changes, could provide insight into how people might respond to climate change in other parts of the world... I did, in fact, make scientific discoveries from my research in Alaska. From thousands of plant measurements, I found forests flourishing again in the wake of the dead and dying yellow cedar, a species impacted by climate change. From hours of interviews with Alaskans who value this tree, I found a community of people developing new relationships with the emerging environment."

_______________________________________________

Thanks for checking in and have a great Monday! Don't forget to follow me on Twitter (@dkayserwx) and like me on Facebook (Meteorologist D.J. Kayser)!

- D.J. Kayser