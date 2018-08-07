MADRID — Spanish media are publishing previously unseen photographs of some of the men authorities identified as the extremists behind last year's terror attacks in Barcelona and a nearby resort town.
La Vanguardia newspaper reported Tuesday that the photos were leaked from the police investigation of the Aug. 17-18 vehicle attacks that left 16 people dead and were claimed by the Islamic State group.
The photos feature 22-year-old Younes Abouyaaquoub, who was identified as the driver of a van that plowed through Barcelona's Las Ramblas promenade and killed 13 people.
Also seen are one of the five men identified as the Cambrils attackers and a man whose body was found at a house the extremists allegedly used as an explosives workshop.
King Felipe VI and Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez are scheduled to attend anniversary ceremonies on Aug. 17 to mark the attacks.
