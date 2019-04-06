– When Matt Barber and Joel Doub bought a fishing rod manufacturer two years ago, the plan was for previous owner Tom Morgan to stay with the business for five years to mentor them. But six months after the deal closed, Morgan died unexpectedly.

"It forced us to sink or swim and accelerated our learning curve," says Barber, co-owner of Tom Morgan Rodsmiths in Bozeman, Mont. "My approach was, OK, here's a setback, let's put our heads down, stay positive and persevere."

Small business owners can face unexpected challenges after buying a company, whether they're impossible-to-foresee events such as Barber and Doub experienced or problems that weren't apparent or that prospective owners didn't investigate.

Among them: defiant staffers, outdated technology and shaky finances. In each case, an owner must regroup and figure out how to overcome the obstacles.

Business advisers say it helps to go into a purchase knowing there will be unknowns, surprises and disappointments.

"It's always a leap of faith that you're taking," says Gene Marks, owner of the Marks Group, a small business consulting firm in Bala Cynwyd, Pa. "You think you've figured out 80 or 90 percent, but there's always another 10 or 20 percent you can't predict."

“It forced us to sink or swim and accelerated our learning curve,” said Barber, seen shaping a handle for a custom rod at the company in Bozeman, Mont. The partners received guidance and assistance from the former owner’s wife, the company’s vendors, customers and even competitors.

Barber and Doub hoped to learn the craft of making fly fishing rods from Morgan, as well as the nitty-gritty of running the company. "I would have relied on his expertise, have him be the brains," says Barber, who estimates the loss of Morgan set the company's transition back by a year.

But the partners received guidance and assistance from Morgan's wife, Gerri, the company's vendors, customers and even competitors.

When Cathy Miron bought eSilo, a data storage and recovery company, she expected to use the firm's cash flow to fund a refresh and upgrade of the technology.

But eSilo turned out to need more work and be more of an investment than Miron anticipated.

Her vision was to begin introducing new products six months after the May 2018 purchase. Now, it's looking like she won't do that until this coming May.

"This is ironic, since my main motivation for buying an established business with a 17-year history was the hope that I could bypass much of the early chaos," Miron says.

She realizes she needs to work at a "comfortable pace that you can sustain for the long-distance marathon that is business ownership."

Before buying a company, it's standard operating procedure to do what's called due diligence, examining a company's books and talking to employees, customers and vendors to get a sense of what the company needs.

But, Marks says, "when you're given the numbers for the business, you have to take them with a grain of salt." Sellers who want to close a deal may not reveal some of their issues.

And even a veteran business owner can fall short on due diligence.

When Rob Basso learned in 2012 that a competing payroll company was available, he thought, "We can't pass this up." But when Basso started to combine the business and his firm, Advantage Payroll, he encountered an uncooperative new staff and two hard-to-integrate software systems and sets of vendors. It took more work than he expected.

"I wrongly estimated, probably because I didn't do some of the heavy lifting I should have," says Basso, whose company was based in Freeport, N.Y.

It took about two years for Basso and his managers to consolidate the companies. They lost all 17 employees of the acquired business and had to meld the software systems into one that would fit all the customers' needs.

But the work paid off: Basso sold the combined company last year at a profit.