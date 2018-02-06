At age 64, Doug Paschke has finally found his metaphorical four-leaf clover.

The Minneapolis man stepped up Monday and claimed his $1 million in winnings from last Wednesday’s Powerball drawing.

“I’ve been unlucky most of my life. It’s about time that my lucky star is shining on me,” Paschke said after arriving at the Minnesota Lottery headquarters in Roseville with his winning ticket. “I have a feeling that I’m not done winning.”

Paschke’s ticket matched the first five numbers but missed on the Powerball number. He bought the ticket at the SuperAmerica convenience store at 5105 34th Av. S. in Minneapolis. That store collects a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

Powerball tickets are $2 each and are sold in Minnesota and 43 other states as well as Washington, D.C.; Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

No one matched all the numbers in drawings last Wednesday or Saturday’s drawings, meaning the grand prize of $165 million is up for grabs in this Wednesday’s drawing.