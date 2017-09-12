The motorist with a canceled license was driving her roommate’s SUV when she fatally struck a Wayzata police officer, the vehicle’s owner confirmed Tuesday.

Beth I. Freeman, 54, of Mound, made her first appearance Tuesday afternoon in Hennepin County District Court in connection with her running over officer William Mathews as he cleared debris on Friday from eastbound Hwy. 12.

Freeman, charged with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide, has been jailed since the collision. The charges allege that she was using her cellphone and showed signs of being under the influence of drugs at the time of the crash.

Freeman appeared sullen at a brief court appearance Tuesday afternoon at the jail, fidgeting her hands nervously as she answered the judge’s questions from behind glass.

Wayzata Police Chief Michael Risvold sat in full uniform in audience for the hearing. Moments before it began, a county bailiff patted Risvold on the back. “You guys holding up OK?” he asked Risvold.

Freeman’s attorney didn’t dispute the $500,000 bail requested by prosecutors, though she reserved the right to revisit the issue at a later date. Judge Tamara Garcia set a follow-up hearing for Oct. 9 at 1:30 p.m.

“Thank you very much,” Freeman said to Garcia as the hearing concluded.

Afterward, outside the jail, Jon Cummings, founder of Minnesotans for Safe Driving, argued the case shows why the state needs to create harsher penalties for distracted drivers. “This is nothing short of murder,” said Cummings.

The Nissan Murano that Freeman was driving despite losing her license because of numerous and sometimes serious traffic violations belongs to Donald R. Furry, who shares the same home with Freeman in Mound.

In a brief interview Tuesday morning with the Star Tribune, Furry declined to say whether he knew Freeman had her license pulled because of her poor driving record. He also refused to say whether he knew Freeman was using his SUV on the day of the crash.

Furry, who owns the home in Mound, said he’s unsure whether he’ll keep Freeman as a roommate. “I don’t know what’s going to happen,” he said.

Freeman has three convictions for drunken driving and another for driving under the influence of illicit drugs, according to a copy of her driving record obtained from the state Monday. The state has taken away her driving privileges at least three times, most recently in October.

Court filing: Admits addiction

Her driving record also includes convictions for aggravated and careless driving, and driving without a license at least twice. Freeman has also racked up at least six convictions for drug possession. At the time of Friday’s crash, she was serving three years’ probation for a 2016 drug conviction.

Newly filed search warrant affidavits filed in court by law enforcement reveal that Freeman admitted at the scene that she was a cocaine addict but had not used the drug for at least three years.

A search of the SUV turned up inside the center console a homemade smoking pipe with cocaine residue inside it, the filings read. Investigators at the scene collected DNA from the pipe in an apparent effort to determine who has used it. Freeman did acknowledge taking prescription and over-the-counter drugs before the crash, the filings continued.

One witness is referred to in the complaint by the initials T.C. That turns out to be Tyrone Carter, the former University of Minnesota and Vikings football player.

In a video posted on his Twitter account Friday, Carter is heard consoling a distraught Freeman. The complaint quotes Freeman in the video saying, “I just looked up and he was there.”

She then said, “Oh, my God, I’m going to jail.”

Other bystanders are seen near the end of the 38-second video rendering aid to Mathews down on the pavement.

Accompanying his posting, Carter wrote: “God always puts me in certain places to comfort a life in need. God I thx you. Please put ur hands on both lives.”

New funeral, burial details

Mathews public funeral is Thursday, with visitation the previous day, both at Wayzata Free Church, 705 Hwy. 101 N. in his hometown of Plymouth.

A post-funeral procession from the church will escort Mathews to Summit Park Cemetery in Wayzata. A precise route has yet to be finalized, according to the state Department of Public Safety (DPS).

“The public will have ample opportunity to pay their respects along the procession route,” the DPS said in a statement Tuesday.

During burial, State Patrol aircraft will conduct a low-level flyover, the agency added.