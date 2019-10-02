An unlicensed motorist from Blaine who crashed in a north Minneapolis alley and killed two people has been sentenced to a term of more than 10 years.

Michele A Reimann, 49, was sentenced Monday in Hennepin County District Court in connection with the wreck on June 15, 2018, north of Lowry Avenue and west of Penn Avenue.

With credit for time in jail since her arrest, Reimann will serve just shy of six years in prison and then the balance of the 10½-year term on supervised release. She also was ordered to pay roughly $15,000 in restitution.

Reimann was convicted in July of two counts each of criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation for the deaths of Felicia D. Cook, 52, and Terrence L. Odom, 40, both of Minneapolis.

Reimann's license has been canceled since May 2007. Since then, she's been convicted twice previously for driving without a license.

Also at the time of the wreck, Reimann also was on probation for a 2010 drunken driving conviction, one of four on her criminal record in Minnesota. She's also been convicted twice for not having car insurance and once for fleeing police in a motor vehicle.

Michele A. Reimann

On the day of the crash, according to prosecutors, Reimann was using alcohol and crack cocaine with Cook and another person in a van that stopped at a convenience store near 2600 West Broadway.

When the driver went in the store, Reimann drove off with Cook. As Reimann left the parking lot, she struck another vehicle, whose driver then followed her.

A police officer on patrol saw the van speed past, then stopped the second vehicle. The driver said Reimann had struck his vehicle and fled.

Before the officer could get close to Reimann, police reports said, she sideswiped a vehicle near Lowry, hit a utility pole in the alley, veered into Odom sitting in his parked car and struck a second pole.

Cook was pinned beneath the van and pronounced dead at the scene. Odom was found dead about 15 yards from his car.