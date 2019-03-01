Unless you live on a mountain, the Twin Cities probably got more snow in February than your town

Yes, Minnesotans, February was as bad as you thought.

After a slow start, winter decided make up for lost time — dumping 39 inches of snow in 28 days. It snowed more days than it didn't, surpassing a typical February by more than two feet.

Essentially, the Twin Cities were transformed into mountain towns without the mountains.

Seriously - our snowfall totals were closer to Jackson, Wyo., (51 inches and counting) than our fellow Midwesterners in Chicago (9 inches), Milwaukee (18 inches) and Detroit (7 inches).

They even surpassed the monthly total on the summit of New Hampshire's Mt. Washington — elevation 6,288 feet — a place that proudly claims to be home to the worst weather in America.

In fact, with the exception of Wisconsin and Michigan's Upper Peninsula, the Twin Cities suffered more snow this February than nearly everywhere outside the Mountain West, according to snow accumualation estimates by the National Weather Service.

This, to put it lightly, is unusual.

Despite our reputation for relentless winters, the Twin Cities averages about 9 inches of snow in February, which is comparable to areas of New England, the upper Midwest, and swaths of the northern plains.

The maps below compare how our snow accumulation this February compares to those and other regions. Red areas had at least as much snow as the Twin Cities. Blue areas had less.

If misery loves company, they also show how lonely our last month truly was.