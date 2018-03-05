NORFOLK, Va. — A university in Virginia has settled a lawsuit with a woman who claimed campus police interrogated her for nearly eight hours after she filed a rape report.
The Virginian-Pilot reported Monday that Old Dominion University in Norfolk paid out $249,000.
University spokeswoman Giovanna Genard said the money came with no "admission of wrongdoing." She said the settlement is a "mutually agreeable compromise" that avoids the "expense and uncertainties of trial."
A jury trial was set for Feb. 20 in U.S. District Court.
According to the lawsuit, the 18-year-old freshman was raped after an off-campus party. The lawsuit said she called police the next day, and that an officer took her in for questioning instead of to a hospital. The suit says police also questioned the suspect and declined to pursue charges.
