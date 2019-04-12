BUFFALO, N.Y. — The president of a Catholic university in western New York is calling on Buffalo's bishop to resign.
St. Bonaventure University President Dennis R. DePerro says in an interview with WKBW that Bishop Richard J. Malone needs to step aside so the Diocese of Buffalo can begin to heal after a year of scandals related to the handling of sexual abuse.
DePerro acknowledged that the bishop had come forward with a period of prayer and healing. But he says "those things do not seem to be working."
An email requesting comment was sent to the diocese on Friday.
The president of a Catholic university in western New York is calling on Buffalo's bishop to resign.
