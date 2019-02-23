MADISON, Wis. — A fraternity at the University of Wisconsin has been suspended after younger members were allegedly pressured to run errands, wear "Dora the Explorer" backpacks and carry fruit around campus.
The university says in a release that the student-led Committee on Student Organizations determined the conduct by Alpha Sigma Phi violated its rules prohibiting hazing. The fraternity will be suspended from all university activities through March 24 and will remain on probation until Dec. 11.
The release says the fraternity can appeal the decision. A phone number for Madison chapter could not be found.
