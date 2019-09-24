A University of St. Thomas student was behind a series of hoax bomb threats since April, the most recent being phoned in last week, targeting buildings on the St. Paul campus where he had class on each of those three days, according to federal charges filed Monday.

Raymond G. Persaud, 20, of Blaine was charged in federal court in Minneapolis with a felony in connection with the threats he called in on April 17, Aug. 20 and Sept. 17. Persaud was arrested Tuesday and has a court hearing scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

Persaud is a third-year undergraduate student at St. Thomas who commuted from his family's home, according to St. Thomas President Julie Sullivan.

Sullivan said Persaud has been suspended and barred from being on St. Thomas' campuses in St. Paul and Minneapolis pending a school investigation.

"If found responsible," she said, "he will face immediate expulsion from St. Thomas."

The FBI task force investigator pointed out in the criminal complaint that "bomb threats to educational institutions are sometimes phoned in by students seeking to avoid examinations or assignments," the complaint read.

Four buildings on the St. Paul campus of the University of St. Thomas were closed for several hours after the report of a bomb threat on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019.

The investigator found that Persaud had classes in buildings he mentioned on each of the days he made his threatening morning phone calls.

According to federal prosecutors:

On April 17, Persaud called St. Thomas and said there was a bomb on the St. Paul campus, specifically mentioning McNeely Hall. He called the University of St. Thomas three times that morning making bomb threats. In response, the university evacuated and closed the entire campus, including a child care center located in one of the buildings.

"Caregivers wheeled infant children still in their cribs out of the building and onto the sidewalk in order to remove the children from the danger zone," the criminal complaint read.

The FBI determined that the calls came from a Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP), which allows users to have multiple telephone numbers.

On Aug. 20, Persaud again called St. Thomas via VoIP and said there was a bomb in the John Roach Center, a classroom building, which was then evacuated and closed for the day. Some of the classes were holding final examinations that day.

On September 17, Persaud called using VoIP multiple times and stated there were bombs in the O'Shaughnessy Science Center, the John Roach Center, the Anderson Student Center and the Facilities Design Center. All four buildings were evacuated. Investigators were able to trace the origin of the calls to his family's home.

In each case, searches turned up no suspicious items connected to the calls.

"I am very relieved that a suspect has been identified and arrested and that our community is not in danger from these hoax threats," Sullivan said.