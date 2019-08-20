ST. PAUL, Minn. — The University of St. Thomas has evacuated a building on campus after receiving a bomb threat.
In a series of alerts posted to its website and social media pages, the university in St. Paul said the threat was for the John Roach Center, which is a classroom building on the corner of Summit and Cleveland Avenues.
The building was evacuated, secured and was being searched. Officials closed the building for the rest of the day.
A university spokeswoman says summer classes were in session at the time and Tuesday's classes were being relocated.
