– The 19th-century poet Matthew Arnold spoke of its “dreaming spires.” The honeyed stonework of its colleges has drawn the global elite of learning to its quadrangles and tranquillity, as have Ivy League universities.

Yet the University of Oxford has long been roiled by questions of race, inequality and privilege swirling through British society, from the mean city streets and neglected social housing projects to the glittery, obsessively chronicled romances and rigmarole of the royal family.

Some of the conundrums about who gets to be an Oxford undergraduate surfaced anew Wednesday when, for the first time, the 850-year-old university published data intended to challenge assertions that it endured as a place of white, wealth-driven privilege.

For some, the figures showed only halting progress: About 3 percent of the British population is black, according to the most recent census, but only 1.9 percent of the roughly 3,200 students admitted to Oxford in 2017 identified as black Britons.

That was an increase of less than a percentage point from 2013, when 1.1 percent of British undergraduates at Oxford identified as black, a subset of what the university called “black and minority ethnic” students, including those of Asian and mixed heritage, whose share of admissions rose to 17.9 percent last year, from 13.9 percent in 2013.

David Lammy, a Labour lawmaker and former education minister who has campaigned against what he has called “social apartheid” at Oxford, said the figures showed that the university was “an institution defined by entrenched privilege that is the preserve of wealthy white students from London and the Southeast.”

The statistics do offer some startling insights: In a breakdown of undergraduate admissions to the 29 individual colleges that form the backbone of Oxford’s academic structure, eight — including some of the most prestigious — failed to admit a single black Briton in one or more of the years from 2015 to 2017.

In an effort to help disadvantaged applicants, Oxford announced Wednesday that it would increase to 1,350, from 850, the number of would-be undergraduates it admits to one-week summer courses to help them apply.

“To state the obvious,” Alan Rusbridger, the principal of Lady Margaret Hall college and a former editor of the Guardian newspaper, wrote on Wednesday, “it’s hard to win a place at Oxford.” Last year, for instance, almost 20,000 applicants chased 3,270 places. “A great many academically able students will not be offered a place.”