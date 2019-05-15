OKLAHOMA CITY — The University of Oklahoma Board of Regents will consider naming an interim or acting university president this week.

The board will meet Thursday in Oklahoma City following Sunday's announcement by President James Gallogly that he would step down after less than a year on the job once regents have a transition plan in place.

The 66-year-old Gallogly is a retired energy company CEO who began his tenure on July 1.

His announcement comes after a tumultuous year that included an investigation into accusations of sexual misconduct against his predecessor David Boren, a former senator and governor, and a racist video of a white student in blackface that spread quickly on social media and led to tension on campus.